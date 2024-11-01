With his team trailing late in the third quarter and facing a fourth down near midfield, New York Jets wideout Davante Adams unleashed a vintage, absolutely wicked stutter-and-go move to beat Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter for a big gain up the left sideline.

He took a big hit at the tail end of the play, though, and appeared to land on his shoulder while his head slammed into the ground.

Adams remained down on the field for several moments following the play, and was eventually helped to his feet and then into the blue medical tent on the sideline. He was joined in the tent by the independent neurologist, according to the Amazon Prime broadcast, indicating that he was undergoing a concussion evaluation. The Jets confirmed that he was evaluated for a concussion, but he later returned to the game.

And he made one of the most important plays of the evening for the Jets, beating Texans safety Jalen Pitre off the line for a slot fade that turned into a 37-yard touchdown to stretch New York's lead to two scores with just south of 3 minutes remaining.

Again, this is vintage Rodgers-to-Adams stuff, and in an enormous spot for a Jets team that desperately needs a win.