After a 26-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks continued a season of frustration for the New York Jets, cornerback D.J. Reed lashed out at the NFL's referees on his X account in a brief but profane post directed at NFL officiating. The Jets' latest loss, which dropped them to 3-9 on the season, came after the team was flagged for 12 total penalties, including one against Reed early in the game.

During the first quarter, Reed was flagged for holding on Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett, and the drive ultimately ended in Seattle's first touchdown of the game. The Jets ended up with a total of 12 penalties to just five for the Seahawks, several of which came in high-leverage situations. That included a critical fourth-and-1 stop by the Jets midway through the fourth quarter that was overturned due to what officials called a horse-collar tackle on Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet.

After the game, Reed popped off about the officiating on his social media account, directly attacking the performance of the referees in a post directed at NFL officiating's X account.

"@NFLOfficiating you FXCKING suck, yall should be ashamed of yall selves.!"

Although NFL referees are a constant target of criticism, it is usually considered poor form for players on losing teams to blame their teams' losses on officiating -- and it usually comes with a fairly steep fine.

Reed, who played two seasons for the Seahawks before joining the Jets in 2022, was credited with seven combined tackles (four solo, three assists) and a pass breakup in Sunday's game.