After his agent requested a trade on his behalf, New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims is now focused on proving his capabilities on the field. The 2020 draft pick showed up in a big way in the Jets' final preseason game on Sunday, scoring the first touchdown of his NFL career (either preseason or regular season).

The fuel to this type of performance is his eagerness to show what he is capable of after getting drafted in the second round.

"I'm hungry. I just wanted to go out there and show everyone what I can do," Mims said, per the New York Post.

Mims' first two seasons have had some added drama that added to his struggles to get into the end zone, including a hamstring injury and contracting COVID-19, but he feels like he is finally able to display his talents.

"I feel like I'm better," he said. "I feel like I've always been this way, but today I got a chance to show it.''

Even if it was in the preseason, scoring your first touchdown in the NFL is a big deal and something Mims called "amazing."

His confidence in his future is strong, whether that is with the Jets or wearing another uniform.

"I feel like I can do anything that I set my mind to," the 24-year-old said. "All I need to do is come out, play hard, play physical, do my job and play."

Mims appeared happy after his 7-of-8 performance with 102 yards and a touchdown, but that doesn't mean things are completely changing in East Rutherford.

When asked if playing well will make the coaches give him more snaps, Mims responded, "We'll see what happens. I don't know what's going on in their minds."

Jets head coach Robert Saleh praised Mims' performance, noting he is "one of our best six receivers, and he's going to be here as far as I'm concerned," and calling him "gritty."

Mims has been quiet about any issues he has with the team, despite his agent saying things were not working out between the wide receiver and the Jets.

When asked if he wants to remain in New York, Mims said, "I love the Jets, I love being here. I don't have no problem with the Jets."

He also did not have anything negative to say about head coach Robert Saleh and when asked about him, said, "That's my coach. I got nothing but respect for him."

While he is keeping things positive, the trade request contradicts that things are going well.