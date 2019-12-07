Jets downgrade Le'Veon Bell to out vs. Dolphins, leaving Bilal Powell as presumptive starter vs. Dolphins
Bell was questionable for Sunday's game with the illness, but won't be able to play as he hasn't improved
On Saturday, he New York Jets downgraded running back Le'Veon Bell to out for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins with an illness he suffered earlier in the week. Bell missed practice Thursday before returning Friday, but the illness forced him to be sent home and put his status for Sunday in question.
New York originally listed Bell as questionable for the game, but downgraded his status when his illness hadn't improved.
"He's sick, probably the same thing that is going around a lot of these other teams," said Jets head coach Adam Gase Friday, via ESPN's Rich Cimini. "Biggest thing was getting him checked out and then get him out of the building so nobody else gets sick."
With Bell officially out, the Jets will likely turn to Bilal Powell to get the majority of the carries. The 31-year old Powell has 32 carries for 125 yards and no touchdowns for the Jets this year. Ty Montgomery will be the No. 2 running back behind Powell. He has 19 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown this season.
Here's what CBS Fantasy analyst Dave Richard had to say about Powell as an option for Week 14:
The Jets are 31st in the NFL in rush yards per game (72.6) and yards per carry (3.2), and that was with Bell starting all 12 games. Bell has 183 carries for 589 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 3.2 yards per carry. He also has 55 catches for 403 yards and a touchdown.
-
