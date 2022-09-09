The New York Jets have already been snake bitten by injuries this season. The team lost offensive tackle Mekhi Becton after he suffered a knee injury during training camp. Quarterback Zach Wilson also suffered a knee injury this summer and is expected to be out for at least New York's first three games. The Jets' injury situation grew worse Friday when head coach Robert Saleh ruled starting offensive tackle Duane Brown out for Sunday's season opener against the Ravens. Brown is dealing with a shoulder injury.

The injury may be significant enough for Brown to go on injured reserve, which would sideline the veteran for at least four games. The 37-year-old, five-time Pro Bowler signed a two-year deal with the Jets last month after Becton went down with his injury.

It will now be up to Conor McDermott, a six-year veteran with six career starts under his belt, to hold his own against Ravens second-year pass rusher Odafe Oweh, who had five sacks during his rookie season. The Jets will likely keep an extra blocking back in on obvious passing situations to help keep Owen away from quarterback Joe Flacco, who will face his former team Sunday as Wilson's replacement.

The Ravens were seven-point favorites prior to the news that Brown would miss Sunday's game, via Caesars Sportsbook. Baltimore is looking to bounce back this after missing the playoffs last year with an 8-9 record. The Jets are hoping to be more competitive this season after winning just four games during Saleh's first season as head coach.