Disgruntled wide receiver Elijah Moore is back with the team and expected to play on Sunday against the New England Patriots, head coach Robert Saleh announced Monday. Moore did not play Week 7 against the Denver Broncos following a trade request, with Saleh feeling it was best for the young wideout to not to take the field in his current mental state.

The Jets have been adamant that they will not trade Moore, despite his request. The head coach also wants to make it clear that despite not playing Moore last week, he wants him to feel included in the offense.

"He doesn't need to be alienated from this organization," Saleh said, via The Athletic. "We love him. We know how much he can help us and we just want to help him. ... He's still part of this family.

Elijah Moore NYJ • WR • 8 TAR 29 REC 16 REC YDs 203 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Moore, a 2021 second-round draft pick out of Ole Miss, is unhappy with his role on the offense and wants be more involved. So far this season, Moore has 16 receptions for 203 yards and no touchdowns.

The offense has been a lot more run heavy during the Jets' four-game winning streak, but its ground game took a significant hit with the season-ending injuries of standout rookie running back Breece Hall and versatile offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker. Acquiring James Robinson from the Jaguars should help, but New York (5-2) could end up passing more going forward, meaning Moore might get his wish of more involvement.