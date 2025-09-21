The Jets have found some creative ways to lose over the years and while New York might've scripted a new ending, the overall theme remained the same Sunday. Despite taking the lead late in the fourth quarter on a blocked field goal that was returned for a touchdown, the Jets ultimately came out on the losing end against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 29-27 defeat.

The Bucs had a 26-6 lead entering the final quarter before the Jets scored three touchdowns over the final 15 minutes to make it a close affair.

Tampa Bay was looking to take a nine-point lead with under two minutes to go and put the game out of reach at 29-20. However, kicker Chase McLaughlin had his 43-yard field goal attempt blocked by the Jets and defensive end Will McDonald IV who also scooped up the ball before running it all the way back for a 50-yard touchdown.

McDonald's touchdown gave the Jets a 27-26 lead with just 1:51 left in the fourth quarter. Jets coach Aaron Glenn sprinted down the sideline, looking as if the team has just secured its first victory of the season and the first of his career in his new role.

The Jets had appeared to steal all of the momentum and just had to put together a defensive stand in the final two minutes in order to come away with a victory. However, it was not to be as quarterback Baker Mayfield led the Bucs on a seven-play, 48-yard drive to get his team into field goal range. McLaughlin was able to redeem himself with a successful 36-yard field goal to give the Bucs the win.

While it's only Week 3 of the 2025 season, the 0-3 Jets have suffered three different types of crushing losses.

In the team's season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Jets looked poised to exacting some revenge against former quarterback Aaron Rodgers. New York had possessed on two separate occasions in the second half against Pittsburgh, including taking a 32-31 lead with 7:01 to go on a one-yard rushing touchdown from quarterback Justin Fields.

While it looked like the Jets may be starting the season 1-0, Steelers kicker Chris Boswell blasted a 60-yard field goal attempt through the uprights to give his team a 34-32 win. And then in Week 2, the Jets were dusted, 30-10, by the first-place Buffalo Bills.

The Jets have been snakebitten to say the least in recent years. The franchise has had nine consecutive losing seasons since going 10-6 in 2015 and Sunday was just the latest chapter in their struggles.