The New York Jets' plans for 2023 were put on hold when quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles on the first offensive drive of the season, but the Jets still have high hopes for what they can accomplish in the future with Rodgers under center. New York surrounded him with familiar talent such as Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, but the Jets also reportedly attempted to trade for Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams -- and they may not be done trying to recreate the Green Bay Packers dynamic duo in New York.

ESPN reports that the Jets inquired about Adams before the trade deadline. While they were rejected, ESPN's sources expect the Jets to make another run at Adams this offseason. Adams does have a special relationship with Rodgers, but it remains to be seen if he would want out of Vegas.

Despite multiple instances where Adams has voiced his frustration with the Raiders' constant struggles, ESPN reported earlier this year that he has been set on playing for the Raiders long-term. It's something he envisioned doing when he was traded from the Packers. Adams even reportedly is a believer in rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who is now starting over Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Jets have reportedly been watching and tracking Adams since acquiring Rodgers. ESPN reports their sources said they believe whether the Raiders consider trading Adams could depend on how the 2023 season finishes. Adams' contract is also worth mentioning, as he signed a five-year, $140 million deal with the Raiders in 2022. In terms of total value, the contract ranks largest among all wide receivers. His $28 million AAV ranks second behind Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins ($30M).

The Raiders are 11-16 with Adams, who is averaging 5.8 receptions and 80.6 receiving yards per game in Vegas. In 27 games played, he's caught 17 touchdowns, and led the league with 14 touchdown grabs last year.