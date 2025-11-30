The New York Jets continue their search for a third win when they host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13 of the NFL season. New York (2-9) is mired in the latest of a long line of lost seasons, while Atlanta (4-7) has lost starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to a torn ACL and will now rely on veteran Kirk Cousins under center.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Falcons are three-point favorites, according to the latest Jets vs. Falcons odds. The over/under for total points scored is 38.5. Before making any Jets vs. Falcons picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Where to bet on Jets vs. Falcons

Where to watch Jets vs. Falcons on Sunday

When: Sunday, Nov. 30

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Jets vs. Falcons betting preview

Odds: Falcons -3, over/under 38.5

Despite their poor record, the Jets have managed to go 6-5 ATS. They are also 6-5 to the Over. Atlanta is 5-5 ATS and 7-4 to the Under. New York has covered three of its last four games. Atlanta had seen three straight games go Over before their most recent outing finished Under.

Jets vs. Falcons SGP

Over 38.5

Tyler Allgeier anytime touchdown scorer

Tyrod Taylor Under 180.5 passing yards

Final odds: +950 at DraftKings (wager $100 to win $950)

Model's Jets vs. Falcons score prediction, picks

Atlanta wins in 60% of the model's simulations. The model is also backing the Falcons against the spread, as they cover in 57% of the sims. The Over hits in an impressive 68% of the simulations.

Jets vs. Falcons score prediction: Falcons 27, Jets 22

