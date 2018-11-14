Jets fan gets DWI, blames it on the team: 'I drank too much because the Jets suck'
I don't think that explanation will hold up in court
The New York Jets are struggling pretty badly this season. The Jets are on their bye this upcoming weekend, but they've won just three times in their first 10 games. They've also been outscored by 46 points, which ranks 25th in the NFL.
The Jets' Week 10 loss to the Bills was unquestionably their worst game of the season. Buffalo had been dreadful all year, and had easily the worst offense in football coming into the game. And yet the Bills hung an incredible 41 points on the Jets, winning the game by more than four touchdowns (41-10).
It was bad, folks. So bad, that it apparently drove a 57-year old New Jersey man to heavy drinking. According to the Associated Press:
Wayne police say 57-year-old Christopher Greyshock, of West Milford, was charged after he rear-ended another vehicle about 5:15 p.m. Sunday. The crash came about an hour after his team, the New York Jets, lost 41-10 to the Buffalo Bills.
The best part, though, was Greyshock's explanation of what happened. Greyshock, who reportedly had an open bottle of whiskey in his car and was suspected of possessing marijuana as well, apparently told responding officers: "I drank too much because the Jets suck."
Folks, not even the Browns have been bad enough in recent years to be blamed for a fan's DWI. Greyshock, by the way, was also charged with assault by auto. So, he's got that going for him. The Jets, well, at least it can't get worse.
