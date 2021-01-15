On Thursday, the New York Jets announced that they had reached an agreement with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh to be their next head coach. Saleh will replace Adam Gase, who accumulated a dismal 9-23 record in his two seasons at the helm. The Jets won just two games in the 2020 season and own the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft this coming April.
The Jets have nowhere to go but up after a 2-14 season and Saleh will certainly have his work cut out for him. It'll be interesting to see if Saleh elects to continuing trying to develop 2018 first round pick Sam Darnold as the team's starting quarterback of the future.
However, initial reactions from Twitter show that Jets fans are on board with the team's hiring of Saleh.
Robert Saleh, a man with energy, enthusiasm and a leader. Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh will be a team. Finally, a direction!— fred manzella (@fmanzel) January 15, 2021
Congrats Jets, I think you got it right. I'm happy Saleh is not heading to the Eagles. #NYGiants #NYJets— Ed Dickinson (@EdDickinson11) January 15, 2021
Bowles and gase didn’t show any passion you can already see saleh doing this pic.twitter.com/XpaKwbynxo— Eder Calixto (@bkEcali) January 15, 2021
Jets are gonna be good under Saleh, I bet. If we didn’t land Urb, I was hoping he was our next man up.— Dylan T. Mikos (@DylanMikos) January 15, 2021
Jets hiring Robert Saleh is an A+ grade. Dude will change the culture there! #Jets— Adam Heisler (@AdamHeis6) January 15, 2021
Really pumped for Saleh. The endorsement he's gotten from players that have played under him say enough about the man/leader he is. I'm trying not to overreact to the hire, but I know one thing - he'll be better than Adam Gase. #NYJ #jets— Megan (@megamurph22) January 15, 2021
Yes, the reality is we don’t know how the next few years are going to go. But the thing people have to realize is for us fans, even if we lose the Saleh hire gives us hope. There was no hope with Gase, loses were dreadful. So yes we’re excited! #JetsTwitter #jets #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/X6XhgFv8gh— Dimitri Thenor (@DDTNYC32) January 15, 2021