The New York Jets can't do many things correctly, and apparently tanking is one of those things. Coming into this weekend's matchup against the Rams, the Jets were 0-13 and in prime position to land the first pick in next year's NFL Draft. Finishing with the top overall pick would allow them the chance to draft Trevor Lawrence, the Clemson quarterback that's viewed as a potential franchise-altering talent.

Unfortunately for the Jets, their tank went a little off-course on Sunday when they somehow managed to beat the Rams with a 23-20 stunner in Los Angeles. Jets players seemed rather excited about finally getting in the win column, offering a brief moment of reprieve from a season full of frustration.

Jets fans however? Not quite as pleased.

With the victory, New York moves to 1-13 and -- more importantly to some -- into position to pick second in the NFL Draft, behind the Jacksonville Jaguars (also 1-13). Many fans are already viewing this season as a lost cause and simply rooting for the team to continue losing in order to snag Lawrence and welcome a rebuild. Those hopes took a hit on Sunday.

If there's a bright side for Jets fans, it's that they're still in pretty good shape to get a quarterback that can help them turn things around at No. 2. Maybe Justin Fields isn't as much of a home run or "sure thing" as experts are making Lawrence out to be, but the Ohio State star still a pretty great Plan B.

That being said, the Jets were in the driver's seat to control their draft position and they may have screwed that up by accidentally stumbling away with a win on Sunday.