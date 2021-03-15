The New York Jets made C.J. Mosley one of their most lucrative additions in 2019 NFL free agency, signing the former Baltimore Ravens standout to a five-year, $85 million deal. Two years later, they may be open to parting ways with the veteran. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Jets have received -- and presumably fielded -- trade calls regarding Mosley, who is due $7.5 million in 2021 and has, to date, only appeared in two games for New York.

The Jets aren't exactly hurting for salary cap space; they entered this week's legal tampering period with the second-most financial flexibility in the NFL, behind only the Jaguars. Mosley, however, has been a virtual non-factor since signing with the club, missing all but two games in his debut season due to a groin injury, then opting out of the 2020 campaign in the wake of COVID-19. The linebacker remains under contract through 2024, but a trade this offseason would save New York an instant $1.5 million, not to mention upwards of $50+ million in the ensuing seasons.

Mosley's 2021 cap hit to a new team, meanwhile, would be a modest $6 million, per Pelissero, potentially making him more attractive than his lucrative deal would suggest.

A four-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro honoree with the Ravens from 2014-2018, Mosley was once considered one of the league's top inside linebackers, totaling more than 100 tackles in four of his first five seasons. He also registered seven interceptions while in Baltimore, establishing himself as a centerpiece of the Ravens defense. And while he was active in his only two games with the Jets, scoring on an interception and deflecting another two passes, he's not suited up since September 2019.