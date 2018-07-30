Jets finally do the smart thing and end their contract standoff with Sam Darnold

The Sam Darnold dispute with the Jets was one of the more absurd disputes we've seen in quite some time, with New York potentially alienating the No. 3 overall pick over contractual language that, given what they've invested in Darnold, seemed simply nonsensical.

Good news: the holdout is over, with Darnold hammering out a deal with the Jets and announcing the move via Twitter.

There were two rumored holdups on the Darnold contract, both of which were going to make the Jets look like they didn't know what they were doing.

On the first, there was the Jets pushing for offset language, which basically means if he was cut by the Jets in the first four years of his deal, they wouldn't have to pay him whatever amount he received from another team who signed him. Essentially, offset language keeps him from "double dipping." But this is so, so dumb for a No. 3 overall pick and a franchise quarterback: if you cut him within four years, the ramifications are so much worse than a couple million dollars for the franchise. Everyone is fired and everything is awful if Darnold is playing on another team before the end of his rookie deal.

And the second part was reportedly about the Jets wanting to take away guarantees from Darnold if he was suspended or fined for a substance abuse violation, a PED violation or a violation of personal conduct policy. It's a way of protecting the team, but it is a slap in the face to Darnold to ask for that.

We'll wait and see what the language says, but one would assume Darnold didn't sign off on a deal involving either.

Having talked briefly with Darnold on the Pick Six Podcast a few weeks ago, it's very clear how focused and locked in he is on being a good person and a good teammate. This is a level-headed 21-year-old face of the franchise. The Jets needed to skip the typical contractual B.S. and get him into camp so he can maximize his reps.

Good on them for getting it done before the PR hit became extremely ugly.