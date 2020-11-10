Mekhi Becton, the Jets' talented rookie left tackle, sustained a chest injury during the first half of Monday night's game against the Patriots. Becton is now officially out for the remainder of the game after initially being ruled as questionable. The Jets will also be without cornerback Brian Poole for the rest of the game after Poole sustained a knee injury.

Chuma Edoga has replaced Becton in the starting lineup. Earlier this season, Becton suffered an in-game injury and returned to the game only to make matters worse. With Becton in the lineup, the Jets took an early 3-0 lead over the Patriots, who quickly regained the lead following quarterback Cam Newton's five-yard touchdown run. And despite Becton's absence, the Jets took their second lead of the night on Joe Flacco's 50-yard touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman five minutes into the second quarter. New York extended its lead to 20-10 on Flacco's 20-yard touchdown pass to Jamison Crowder just before halftime.

The Jets are already without starting quarterback Sam Darnold and Quinnen Williams. Darnold is out with his right shoulder injury, while Williams is dealing with a hamstring injury. New York is looking to avoid becoming the first team in franchise history to lose its first nine games.