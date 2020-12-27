The Jets victory over the Rams last week, coupled with Jacksonville now going over three months without a win, has complicated New York's offseason plans at the quarterback position, league sources said. Several NFL execs who know Jets general manager Joe Douglas well, or who have worked with him in the past, believe the Jets would be more likely than not to move forward with Darnold in 2021, absent the first overall pick (and Clemson's Trevor Lawrence), and see how much value he could attain in trade for the second overall pick (where another team might covet college quarterbacks Zach Wilson or Justin Fields).

While Darnold's first three seasons have been punctuated by injuries and inconsistency, sources said Douglas had a strong opinion of Darnold coming out of college, and with a deep rebuild still ahead, and teams more willing than ever to include multiple first-and-second-round picks in blockbuster trades in recent years, that mode of team building would greatly appeal to him.

"If you auction off that pick, you probably end up getting a ransom," one NFL GM said. "It's too early to know for sure, but I could see that be very appealing to him. It would be to me."

Darnold's tenure has been filled with coaching changes, drama, losing seasons, and a roster that was essentially torn down under multiple regimes to try to reposition the club to eventually compete in the AFC East. New York had gone through 14 weeks without winning this season before the upset of the Rams. With more attention paid to the offensive line and with a solid running game, it may be easier to evaluate Darnold's progress after a 2021 season than it would be right now; his value in trade is limited right now, and he missed a chunk of this season due to injury as well.

The Jets also have a coaching search that could certainly play a crucial role in how they move forward at quarterback as well. It is virtually certain that Adam Gase and this staff will not be back next season, and owner Woody Johnson is also returning from his stint as ambassador in the United Kingdom, which is another factor in how the team moves forward.

However, even as Wilson has soared up internal draft boards with his excellent season for BYU, there remains a strong consensus in the scouting community that Lawrence is a rare quarterback prospect and as close to can't miss as they come; the gulf between him and the other quarterbacks in this draft is considerable, and the haul the Jets could land by dealing the second overall pick would allow them to address their many areas of need over the next few drafts.