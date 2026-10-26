The NFL trade deadline is fast approaching. As the league gears up for the Nov. 10 deadline, there will be several star players who'll have their names thrown into the rumor mill. One of those names could end up being Jets star wideout Garrett Wilson, especially as his frustrations with the offense appeared to boil over on the sideline during Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.

Wilson could be seen yelling in a huddle that consisted of Geno Smith and passing-game coordinator Seth Ryan. The 26-year-old said his anger wasn't directed at Smith and that he was frustrated with the red-zone play-calling. Whatever the reason for the outburst, it does show some possible cracks in Wilson's relationship with the team, which comes in the thick of trade rumor season.

Garrett Wilson NYJ • WR • #5 TAR 51 REC 37 REC YDs 444 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Last year, the Jets had a fire sale, shipping away the likes of Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams for future draft capital. Wilson was notably not among the players shopped, as the Jets viewed him as part of their future, but what if that changes in a year? In the event that New York decides to move off of Wilson this time around, here's a look at three teams that would be more than happy to take him off their hands.

Garrett Wilson landing spots

Kansas City Chiefs

NFL on CBS analyst and former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson was the first to float the possibility of the Chiefs pursuing Wilson on a previous edition of "Set Hut!" and it's hard to disagree with him. If New York does put Wilson on the block, Kansas City makes a ton of sense as a potential destination. The team has been hit with injuries to its receiver room, with Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve and Rashee Rice (hamstring) sidelined. In the Week 7 loss to Seattle, the offense mustered just three points, and the Chiefs wide receivers combined for six catches for 39 yards.

Sure, Rice will be back at some point, but Kansas City could use another top-tier weapon as they gear up for another Super Bowl run. More than just what Wilson can do for the Chiefs in 2026, he'd also be a long-term option for the organization that doesn't have a clear go-to option for Patrick Mahomes in the passing game whenever Travis Kelce decides to retire. Wilson would fill those shoes perfectly.

San Francisco 49ers

The Niners are another team currently starved for wide receiver help. During Sunday's loss to the Falcons, they barely had any healthy bodies at the receiver position, with Jordan Watkins, Jacob Cowing, and Brandin Cooks seeing the bulk of the snaps. That's because injuries have hit the position group, as Deebo Samuel Jr. and Mike Evans have been sidelined. Given that the team is entering the bye in Week 8, that should be enough time to get one or both back, but they could still stand to deepen the room.

Wilson would come in and immediately rival for some high-value targets from Brock Purdy and send what has already been a high-powered San Francisco offense to another stratosphere. The 49ers are 6-1 and have a two-game cushion in the NFC West. They're firmly in a Super Bowl window, and Wilson is just the type of midseason addition that could help put them over the top.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders' current four-game losing skid doesn't exactly scream "buyers" at the deadline, but a talent like Wilson doesn't come around very often. While Las Vegas wants to be competitive in 2026, they are a rebuilding team that will, at some point, turn the keys over to Fernando Mendoza, the first overall pick at the 2026 NFL Draft. When they do, they'll want to ensure that he's in the best possible situation to succeed. Giving him a true No. 1 wideout like Wilson to complement the likes of tight end Brock Bowers and running back Ashton Jeanty would go a long way toward him hitting the ground running.

Remember, Wilson is still only 26 years old and signed through 2030. This is an ascending player who is just stepping into his prime, which makes him an ideal target for a Raiders team that doesn't have any household names at receiver. Currently, Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor, and Cody White headline the receiver room. Wilson would arrive and immediately sit atop the depth chart.