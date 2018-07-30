Jets get creative to make big announcement on Twitter about their new uniforms

It's been a pretty eventful 24 hours for the New York Jets. Not only did the team finally get Sam Darnold under contract, but the Jets also announced that they'll soon be unveiling new uniforms.

And yes, you read that right, the Jets are getting new uniforms. However, they won't be coming until 2019.

The team made the surprising announcement on Twitter, although most people probably didn't realize the Jets were announcing anything, and that's because the announcement came in the form of a word search.

Solve the puzzle. Spread the word.



🧐🧐🧐 pic.twitter.com/AIn5ABPUxF — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 29, 2018

It you love word searches, then you'll probably agree that this will go down as one of the most creative uniform announcements of all-time. On the other hand, if you hate word searches or have dyslexia, then this will just give you another reason to dislike the Jets.

Anyway, the guy below definitely loves word searches, and we know that, because he's the one who eventually figured things out.

#JetsNewUnis are coming next year!



(I’m on the beach and actually did this word search.) pic.twitter.com/rcovtctqlL — Brian Born (@BrianBorn) July 29, 2018

The Jets also released a video to go along with their word search.

The only downside to all of this is that Jets fans are going to have to wait more than eight months before the team unveils the new look. The team didn't offer any clues on what might be coming, but it did say that the uniforms will be released in April 2019. For now, the Jets will wear their normal uniforms in 2018, except for one game in Week 7, when they'll go all-green for a Color Rush showdown with the Vikings.

Although the Jets have altered the look of their uniform multiple times since their inaugural season in 1960, the team hasn't undergone any major changes since 1998. Here's a look at the team's uniform history from Heritage Sports.