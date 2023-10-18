Uniforms are a funny thing in sports. Every uniform means something different to every fan. Usually, a person's preferred uniform has something to do with nostalgia. Uniforms, they say, are only as good as the teams that wear them, so it should be no surprise that a fan's favorite uniform was the one typically worn during a prosperous time in that team's history.

This brings us to the topic of today's alternative uniforms in the NFL. While some team's alternates are just meh (see the Patriots' current throwbacks), others are so good that they should be elevated to primary status. Others, like the Buccaneers' "Creamsicle" throwback, is an appropriate alternate that is great in small doses.

With that in mind, we decided to rank the teams that should make their alternate uniform their primary one. Topping the list is a uniform that has already made waves this season.

1. New York Jets -- New York Stock Exchange throwback

The Jets debuted this beauties during their Week 1 win over the Bills. Getty Images

The Jets have had two notable jerseys during their 60-plus year existence: the ones they wore during their historic Super Bowl upset (and wore again from 1998-2018) and the ones they wore during the era of the New York Stock Exchange. The Super Bowl III uniforms were a nice change of pace in '98, especially on the heels of a 1-15 season. But those jerseys had gotten stale in recent years, so it was understandable when a change was made in 2019. The new jerseys, however, look tacky and matched the Gang Green's subpar on-field product in recent years.

New York hit a home run, however, when it decided to bring back the Sack Exchange jerseys this year. It's a sharp look that fans immediately gravitate toward. The uniforms also appear to give the Jets an added jolt whenever they wear them. Do us a favor, Jets brass, and make these the team's primary uniforms.

2. New York Giants -- Classic uniforms

The Giants' 'old' jerseys harken back to the team's first Super Bowl seasons. Getty Images

Similarly to the Jets, the Giants have had two significant uniforms during their existence. Big Blue brought back their Y.A. Tittle-era uniforms in 2000 and advanced all the way to the Super Bowl that season. Those jerseys, which are still in circulation, were also worn when Eli Manning orchestrated two Super Bowl upset wins over Tom Brady's Patriots.

The Giants' old/new uniform clearly has a lot of history behind it, but so does the one the team wore when they won the franchise's first two Super Bowls with Bill Parcells leading the way. Those uniforms featured the iconic script "Giants" across the helmet, block trimmed numbers and white pants. For many Giants fans, these are the jerseys that are more synonymous with the franchise and its rise to prominence in the 1980s.

History aside, the "Classic" uniform (as the team calls it) is simply the better looking one, especially the helmet and white pants.

3. Los Angeles Rams -- White alternate throwback

The Rams wore their modern throwback in Super Bowl LVI. Getty Images

The Rams wore what they call their modern throwback uniform during their Super Bowl win over the Bengals, and it should be what the team wears for every home game. Not only are these jerseys colorful and unique (the ram horns around the shoulders truly sets them apart), it's a homage to the team's past that includes the franchise's first Super Bowl berth as an Los Angeles-based team (1979) and the "Greatest Show on Turf" era that won the franchise's first Super Bowl.

While the modern throwback is sharp, the Rams' current blue home uniforms don't offer much to write home about.

4. Minnesota Vikings -- Bud Grant throwback

The Vikings should honor Bud Grant every week while wearing the uniform bearing his name. Getty Images

The Vikings have made minor tweaks to their uniform over the years, but the franchise's best uniform remains the one they wore during their heyday under Hall of Fame coach Bud Grant during the late '60s and '70s. Speaking of Grant, the Vikings honored the late coach (who passed away in March at the age of 95) by adding a patch with his signature on their throwback jerseys.

These jerseys -- Grant's patch included -- should be the team's primary uniforms. It's a cleaner jersey that celebrates the often overlooked legacy of Grant's Vikings that won three NFC titles and the NFL championship in 1969.

5. Miami Dolphins -- Classic throwback

Miami's throwback is a homage to the team's glory years. Getty Images

Miami's throwback would have been No. 1 a few years ago, but the team's current primary uniform has grown on me. Still, the Dolphins would be wise to consider making their throwback jersey their primary uniform. It's not only a great look, it's an homage to the team's glory years under Hall of Fame coach Don Shula. Miami wore this uniform in each of their five Super Bowl appearances and it was worn by the perfect '72 squad.