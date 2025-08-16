The New York Jets and New York Giants will meet in a 2025 NFL preseason game on Saturday. The Jets and Giants share a home at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., and the Giants will be the designated home team this year. Both teams are coming off impressive offensive showings in their preseason openers. The Giants defeated the Bills, 34-25, and the Jets defeated the Packers, 30-10. Neither team is coming off a strong regular season, however, with the Giants going 3-14 and the Jets 5-12 last year.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Giants are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Giants vs. Jets odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 39.5.

White consistently crushes the NFL: He went 718-623-37 on ATS picks from 2017-24, returning more than $3,200 to $100 players as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in against the spread picks, nailing his predictions on the NFL odds. He is 59-30 (+2533) over his last 89 picks in Giants games.

Here are R.J. White's best bets for Giants vs. Jets on Saturday:

Jets First quarter money line (+115)

Jets +3.5

Under 39.5 total points

White's top pick for the Jets vs. Giants is backing the Jets on the first quarter money line at plus-money odds. Neither Jets coach Aaron Glenn nor Giants coach Brian Daboll has shared much about their preseason plans during the week, but White expects the Jets to play their starters. Recent history shows Daboll often rests his starters after joint practices, however, which the Jets and Giants had this week.

"Both teams have been mum on their plans for starters as of this writing, but I fully expect the Jets to get the first-string offense in this game, as Justin Fields needs as many snaps as possible in Tanner Ergstrand's system to get ready for the regular season," White told SportsLine. "That offense was excellent in its one drive against the Packers last week, and reports from joint practice this week suggest it looked good against Giants' first-stringers, particularly in the run game."

Jets (+3.5)

White lens toward the Jets covering the number, although he's more confident in their fast start in this contest. After a week of intense joint practices, White is leaning toward a closer contest, and he'd be more confident in backing the Jets if they garner an additional half point and become 4-point underdogs.

"The Giants also took it to the Bills defense last week, with all three backup QBs having success, and if that carries over then we might be in for a shootout," White said. "More likely, I can see both teams shifting down after an intense week of joint practices, resulting in a bit of a clunky second half. If scoring falls following 30-point performances in last week's games then an intense week of practice, I can see this being a tighter, lower-scoring game. It's also worth noting last week was only Brian Daboll's second cover in 10 preseason games. This game looks like it might get to 4 at some books, and at that point I'd make it a play."

Under 39.5 total points

"Following the analysis above, I think there's a good chance this game stays under 40 points after a wild Week 1 that saw scoring peak around the NFL and totals rise as a result," White said. "I can't see preseason games start flying Over totals at an overwhelming clip, and there should be value playing back against adjusted totals, with only one total this week below 37 as of this writing. If the Giants do largely rest starters and with Tyrod Taylor out due to injury, I could see scoring suppressed a bit both early and late in this game."

