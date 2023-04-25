New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas spent much of his pre-draft press conference Tuesday basking in the glow of finally acquiring his top target of the 2023 offseason, four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, through a trade with the Green Bay Packers. New York sent this year's pick No. 13, a 2023 second-round pick (No. 42), a sixth-round pick (No. 207) and a conditional 2024 second-round pick to Green Bay in exchange for Rodgers, the No. 15 pick and a 2023 fifth-round pick (No. 170). The second-round pick becomes a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65% of the snaps (11-12 games) in 2023. The Jets needed a more steady quarterback situation after rotating through more than three passers in 2022, wasting their top-five defense's efforts more often than not. Now, they have Rodgers, whose 475 career passing touchdowns are fifth-most in NFL history.

Throughout his presser, Douglas answered many critical topics regarding the acquisition of Rodgers, the future of their No. 2 overall pick from the 2021 NFL Draft, Zach Wilson, and an update on the contract status of their third overall pick from the 2019 NFL Draft, defensive tackle Quinnen WIlliams. Here are many of the key areas he addressed at his press conference:

Douglas' opening statement: "Obviously, Aaron is one of the best quarterbacks to ever play this game," Douglas said Tuesday. "To have the opportunity to add a player of that caliber, you're always going to look into it and how it fits within our culture and within our team. It goes back to something I said back in Phoenix [at the NFL Annual League Meeting]: it's a real credit to [head coach] Robert [Saleh] and his staff and what they've been able to implement with our players and everybody that a player of Aaron's caliber would even want to come here. We're excited add someone of his [Rodgers'] character and his ability."

A trade of epic proportions: Douglas labeled the trade for Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP and a Super Bowl MVP, "historic." He also mentioned being "honored" a quarterback like Rodgers wanted to play for the New York Jets.

"Aaron is one of the best quarterbacks to ever play this game," Douglas said.

A joyous celebration: After months of tense negotiations between the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers, Douglas said he doled out a lot of hugs and high-fives when the terms of the transaction were agreed upon.

"We're obviously excited, a lot of joy," Douglas said. "

Great news for Zach Wilson: Douglas, who selected Wilson second overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, said the acquisition of Rodgers and him riding the bench behind him is a "great thing" for their 23-year-old former second overall pick to be able to "shadow" a future Hall of Famer.

"Zach's ceiling is unlimited," Douglas said. "No one works harder, loves ball more than Zach Wilson."

Why to belief in a 39-year-old, soon-to-be 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers: Rodgers once said down years for him are career years for other people. His 26 touchdown passes in 2022 were tied for fourth-fewest in a season of his career, but that total would rank as tied for third-most in a single season of Jets history had been in New York last season. He's tied on that list with Hall of Famer Joe Namath's career high (1967), Mark Sanchez's career high (2011) and Al Dorow's career high (1960, led the NFL). Given that Rodgers played through a broken thumb on his right hand, his throwing hand, Gang Green believes he can look at more like the NFL's back-to-back MVP that he was from 2020-2021.

"Not 100% last year, not far removed from back-to-back MVPs," Douglas said in regard to Rodgers' 2022 season.

Aaron Rodgers in 2022





CAREER RANK AS STARTER Pass yards 3,695 3rd-worst Pass yards/attempt 6.8 2nd-worst Passing touchdowns 26 T-4th-worst Interceptions 12 2nd-worst Passer rating 91.1 Worst

The future is a beautiful mystery: When asked about whether or not Rodgers would be a Jet for more than just the upcoming 2023 season, Douglas declined to comment, deferring to Rodgers and his future introductory press conference, so as to not "put words in his mouth."

Comfort with the agreed upon terms: While some of the initial reaction to the terms of the Rodgers trade were that the Jets were "fleeced," Douglas' mindset on the deal echoed the trade grades over here at CBS Sports.

"We're comfortable with how this deal is shaped," Douglas said.

No outlandish predictions: Douglas said the team isn't getting into any "crazy" projections for the 2023 season, but that their players are looking forward to "rewrite" how their story ended in 2022, one win short of the postseason.

A Quinnen Williams update: The 2022 First-Team All-Pro defensive tackle and third overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft is currently set to play out his fifth-year option for a fully guaranteed $11.5 million. Williams has held out of voluntary offseason workouts so far since he doesn't have a new deal.

However, Douglas said he is "optimistic" about reaching an agreement on a deal since there have been a lot of positive discussions with his agent, Nicole Lynn.