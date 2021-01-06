One of the biggest questions hanging over the New York Jets -- if not the biggest -- this offseason is what they are going to do at quarterback. As things stand currently, they could go in three directions. They could either take a prospect with the No. 2 overall pick at the 2021 draft, try to find the answer somewhere on the open market, or keep the train moving with Sam Darnold. Most point to New York going with the first option and simply hitting the reset button at the position, selecting a player (Justin Fields?) with the second pick and moving on from Darnold.

The third-year pro did say earlier this season, however, that he wants to be a "Jet for life" and hoped to remain the starter heading into 2021 while also acknowledging his uncertain future with New York in line for a high pick. When asked about Darnold's standing within the organization heading into the offseason, GM Joe Douglas was predictably noncommittal and seemingly suggested that a final decision won't come until a new head coach is hired.

"Look, we've got a lot of decisions to make. I think Sam's going to be a great quarterback. I'm excited to get a head coach in here, go through our process," Douglas told reporters on Tuesday via a Zoom conference, via NFL.com. "I had a great conversation with Sam yesterday. I won't go into the specifics, but I think Sam has a very bright future in this league. We're going to get a head coach in here, we're going to get together, we're going to talk about quite a few decisions. I'm excited about Sam."

Sam Darnold NYJ • QB • 14 CMP% 59.6 YDs 2208 TD 9 INT 11 YD/Att 6.07 View Profile

The Darnold era hasn't exactly been as big of a success as most around the organization had hoped when the USC product was selected with the No. 3 overall pick back in 2018. Over the course of his three-year tenure in New York, Darnold is 13-25 as a starter. As Douglas noted, however, that poor record isn't exclusively on him as the roster around him has hit a number of speed bumps.

"I think Sam faced a lot of obstacles this year, as did everybody, dealing obviously with COVID and frankly, we had quite a few injuries -- on the offensive line, at the wide receiver position," the Jets GM explained. "I think it was hard for our offense in general to really build the kind of sustained chemistry to create success throughout the year. I think we had different offensive line groups. Like I said earlier, we didn't really get a chance to get our top three receivers on the field at the same time until Week 9. I think all of those things impacted not only Sam, but our offense.

"I do think you saw in the month of December, Sam played a lot of good ball. You saw we were able to beat two playoff teams and a lot of that is because of the way Sam played. Like I said before, I really think that Sam truly does have a bright future in this league, a 23-year-old quarterback, and Sam's still going to get better every year."

By the way Douglas is talking, there does seem to be a chance that they continue down the path with Darnold and move elsewhere with the No. 2 pick. In his latest mock, CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson has New York taking Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell.