After a momentary pause, the quarterback carousel was given quite a jolt this week, as the New York Jets traded former No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers for a 2021 sixth-round pick along with second- and fourth-round selections in 2022. While the former USC signal-caller was highly-touted coming out of college, he never developed into the franchise savior the Jets were hoping he would be.

Darnold gets a fresh start with the Panthers, and many think this change of scenery could give him exactly what he needs to find success. Jets general manager Joe Douglas recently told Albert Breer of SI.com that it wasn't Darnold's fault that he couldn't improve his franchise, and that he will be rooting for him in Carolina. Douglas even said that he doesn't care if he looks bad in the future for trading away his quarterback.

"Whether I look bad or not [for trading Darnold], I could give two s—s about that," Douglas said with a laugh. "I know that he's gonna have success. The timing didn't really work out for him here. We couldn't turn this around fast enough for him. And that's not his fault. I root for good people, and that dude's a good man, and he's gonna do good things. I believe that."

Sam Darnold CAR • QB • 14 CMP% 59.6 YDs 2208 TD 9 INT 11 YD/Att 6.07 View Profile

In 38 career games for the Jets, Darnold completed 59.8% of his passes for 8,097 yards, 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions while compiling a record of 13-25. Whether you believe Darnold will find success in Carolina or not, he's only 23 years old and has shown off a talented arm in the past. It's unfair to say that Darnold never had any talented weapons to work with in New York, but his new crew in Carolina is worth getting excited for. Darnold reunites with his wide receiver in Robby Anderson, and he now also has the versatile D.J. Moore to throw to. Then of course he has an incredible dual-threat weapon in Christian McCaffrey -- who makes any quarterback's life easier.

As for the Jets, Douglas says it's fair to say that they will be taking a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. That quarterback is expected to be Zach Wilson out of BYU, who they hope will take this franchise from rebuilding to competitive.