Jets GM Joe Douglas shuts down Le'Veon Bell trade talk: 'We're excited to have him here'

Le'Veon Bell will be with the New York Jets for at least another season. Jets general manager Joe Douglas squashed any speculation the Jets were looking to trade Bell this offseason, one year after making him one of the highest paid running backs in the game.

"There hasn't been talk about him going anywhere," Douglas said at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis Tuesday, via Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York."We're excited about Le'Veon. I can't tell you how great he's been. I had a great conversation with him at the end of the season. I know he's been working hard down in Miami.

"We're excited to get him back. We're excited to have him here."

Bell signed a four year, $52.5 million contract with the Jets last offseason, but that deal was made by former Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan, who was relieved of his duties last May. The Jets brought in Douglas that June, so this offseason will be his first full one as general manager of the team.

Bell, who has a cap number of $15.5 million this year, was the subject of trade rumors based on his poor performance in Year One with the Jets. Bell had 245 carries for 789 yards and three touchdowns in 2019, averaging just 3.2 yards per carry. He also had 66 catches for 461 yards and a touchdown. While Bell was hampered earlier in the season by the illness to quarterback Sam Darnold (mono) and a poor offensive line, the Jets didn't exactly receive what they paid for with Bell, especially since he sat out the prior season due to a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bell cleared the air with head coach Adam Gase this offseason, reinforcing his desire to remain with the Jets. New York isn't ready to give up on him yet either.