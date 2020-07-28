Watch Now: Le'Veon Bell Blasts Jamal Adams After Trade To Seahawks ( 1:08 )

Jamal Adams is gone, but Joe Douglas isn't exactly broken up about it. The decision to trade the All-Pro safety to the Seattle Seahawks might've been difficult to consider at first, but what they sent over in exchange sure did make it easier. In exchange for Adams and a 2022 fourth-round pick, the Jets gained two first-round picks (2021 and 2022), a 2021 third-round pick and safety Bradley McDougald. So while the Jets have taken a step back in their defensive backfield, despite McDougald being a capable stopgap measure for 2020, those who presume Douglas is somehow waving off winning this coming season would be incorrect.

"You're gonna see a team that's very hungry and has a lot of desire to prove that a 6-2 finish [in 2019] was not a fluke against 'soft schedule,'" he told reporters on a conference call following the trade, via NJ.com. "You're going to see a team that has a lot of fire and motivation. So I would disagree that we're punting on 2020."

The relationship between Adams and the Jets rapidly devolved into a pool of toxicity in 2020, which reached its climax when the two-time Pro Bowler publicly questioned the leadership of Douglas as well as coach Adam Gase and owner Woody Johnson. It obviously isn't what Douglas envisioned when he took the reins as Jets general manager in 2019. At the time, he looked forward to a long marriage between the team and its best defensive player.

"[Trading Adams] certainly wasn't the plan when I first arrived here," Douglas said. "Again, the circumstances of how things played out, it really was our plan to keep Jamal here, but when when our conversations started with John in Seattle a couple weeks ago, it became clear this was a great opportunity for us and the franchise moving forward."

And Douglas isn't worried about a precedent being set by conceding to Adams' trade demand.

Well, not entirely.

"You think about precedent in every big decision that you make," he admitted, before clarifying. "For us, I certainly don't think this is a precedent for a player to shoot his way out of town. I feel like [we] had a great contingency plan for any situation, and it just so happened that the situation worked out the way it did. But I'm not concerned about that precedent."

The Jets will now look to bring McDougald up to speed quickly in camp while also having eyes on what prospects are set to enter the 2021 NFL Draft, knowing they'll have to somehow find a longterm replacement for Adams. Douglas isn't looking too far ahead though, in a situation where he feels the Jets can still contend in the AFC East.