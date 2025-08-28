The New York Jets took yet another flier at quarterback by signing former Pittsburgh Steelers signal-caller Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal this offseason. It's been quite a while since the Jets had a legitimate franchise quarterback, but Fields has a chance to lock down this job for years to come.

We've seen this before: a former "bust" gets a change of scenery, finds themselves in the right situation and then becomes a legitimate starter. Baker Mayfield was discarded for Deshaun Watson in Cleveland before becoming a top-15 quarterback, and Sam Darnold struggled for two different franchises, including the Jets, before leading the Minnesota Vikings to a 14-3 record in what was a historical campaign. Can Fields do something similar?

"I do believe Justin can be one of those guys," Jets general manager Darren Mougey said, per ESPN. "I've seen progress during this camp and look forward to seeing the progress throughout the season as they all come together.

"Obviously, it's his third stop in three years with three different coordinators and a lot of moving parts, so it does take time," Mougey added. "But I like where he's at and I look forward to watching the progress."

Fields played some of his best football last year for the Steelers while Russell Wilson was sidelined due to injury. The former first-round pick of the Chicago Bears went 4-2 as the starter, while completing a career-high 65.8% of his passes for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and one interception in 10 total games played. Fields turned the ball over on just 0.8% of his plays with the Steelers after doing so on 2.8% of his plays from 2021-23 -- the highest rate in the NFL.

Maybe the Jets aren't ready to win the Super Bowl this season with a new quarterback and new coaching staff, but Mougey has seen clear growth -- which has him optimistic about the future.

"I've seen him improve every day -- specifically, this past week," Mougey said. "I think we've really seen good rhythm out at practice with the offense -- a balanced attack, some runs, some pass, but just the overall operation, the command, his leadership. ... So, seeing that growth has been really good."