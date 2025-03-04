Aaron Rodgers isn't the only former Green Bay Packers standout set to leave the New York Jets. Weeks after the quarterback's exit was telegraphed by the team, the Jets have also granted wide receiver Allen Lazard, a longtime Rodgers companion, permission to seek a trade, as ESPN reported Tuesday.

Signed to a four-year, $44 million contract in 2023, roughly a month before Rodgers' own arrival via trade, Lazard appeared in just seven games during the 2024 season thanks to a chest injury. He's still owed about $28 million on his deal, per Over the Cap, but the Jets could instantly save $6.6 million against the 2025 salary cap by trading Lazard. They could also get the same savings by outright releasing the receiver.

The 29-year-old wideout provided an occasional big-play spark when targeted, averaging almost 14 yards per catch and scoring five times in 2024. He also missed multiple games in 2023, however, finishing his first Jets season with just 23 catches for 311 yards and one touchdown. Prior to joining New York, Lazard spent his first five NFL seasons with Rodgers and the Packers, peaking with 60 catches for 788 yards in 2022.