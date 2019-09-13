Jets' Gregg Williams fires back at Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. over recent comments

Odell Beckham Jr. had some choice words going into his Week 2 battle with the Jets, largely due to the fact there's a new defensive coordinator in New York by the name of Gregg Williams. The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver is no fan of Williams, and although he's not directly accusing any Jets players of playing dirty, he's clear in his belief that a defense coordinated by Williams will probably devolve into one that uses illegal tactics to hurt players.

Beckham bases this on a 2017 preseason game when he played the Williams-led Browns as a member of the New York Giants, and took a dangerous hit at the hands of cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun -- one Beckham believes ultimately led to a fractured ankle that eventually ended his season.

Here is the play in question:

Here´s the play from the 2017 preseason week 2 game (Giants at Browns) where Odell Beckham Jr got injured. Briean Boddy-Calhoun is the Browns player with the low hit to the leg of OBJ.

Gregg Williams (now NY Jets DC) was the DC of the Cleveland Browns in 2017.

In his first return to MetLife Stadium since being traded by the Giants to the Browns in March in exchange for safety Jabrill Peppers and two 2019 draft picks, including a first-rounder, Beckham told media this week of his feelings for Williams, and he didn't pull any punches.

"It's preseason, that says enough about it, it's preseason," he said, via Yahoo Sports. "It's like a known rule. In the preseason, nobody in the NFL is out to do stuff like that. I had players on [the Browns] telling me that that's what he was telling them to do, take me out of the game, and it's preseason.

"You just know who he is -- that's the man."

On Friday, Williams addressed the media himself and fired shots back in the direction of Beckham, which included feeding off of a recent joke from Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before truly pulling the gloves off and getting to the task at hand.

Gregg Williams responds to Odell Beckham's comments:

"Odell who?" Williams said, before laughing. "That was a joke. That was [Jerry Jones]. I just found out about it. We've got several players that have already come out and have mentioned things about that -- we don't do that.

"I've never done that anywhere I've been. We don't do anything to hurt the team. It's the No. 1 primary thing. You're committing penalties [and] you're doing that type of stuff?

"We just don't do it. You guys are cooperating and giving him attention. Just don't give him attention."

Williams wasn't done there, though. When asked about Beckham being one of the more dynamic players in the NFL, the Jets defensive coordinator shrugged it off with a scathing reply that included cutting off the reporter's question before it was completed.

"That's your opinion?" Williams interrupted. "What is [the New York Giants'] opinion? What did the Giants do? So that's not a question for me."

Harsh words from both sides of the aisle have now been made public record, and it sets the stage for a coming battle on Monday Night Football that will include Beckham trying to outright wreck Williams' defense -- while Williams does his best to scheme Beckham into a goose egg outing. The task of defeating the Browns will be made that much more difficult by the absence of quarterback Sam Darnold, who will miss several games with mononucleosis, and that means the Jets defense will truly have to keep the score down if they want to take home the win.

The Browns offense looked disheveled in their 43-13 Week 1 embarrassment against the Tennessee Titans, but Beckham had no concerns they'd get things turned around going forward. He now has added motivation to make it so, but Williams can think of nothing better than shutting Beckham down (and up) in prime time.