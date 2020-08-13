Watch Now: Time to Schein: Adam Gase has some 'different things planned' for Le'Veon Bell ( 1:25 )

The saga between Jamal Adams and the New York Jets didn't end when they conceded to his trade demand, sending him to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a massive haul that included safety Bradley McDougald and two first-round picks. It's been reignited by way of defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who recently spoke with the media at the outset of Jets training camp. For his money, Williams doesn't believe Adams will be pleased in Seattle, despite the very public elation the All-Pro displayed when he received news of the trade.

"We're multiple, in how we do those things anyway," Williams said of the Jets defensive scheme versus what he sees from the Seahawks, via SNY Jets. "We're not just a -- Jamal might get bored over there because they don't use their safety type things and all the different complexities of, maybe, not showing what they're doing as much as we do."

Williams wasn't done there. Not by a long shot.

"We'll still do the same patterns of things," he said. "We'll still do a lot of the exact things, but we'll highlight the people we have here. As you saw, what we did there was [Adams] had his most productive year here because of how we highlighted the skill sets that he had. I have had a lot of really, really good guys at that position.

"Over the years, I've had a lot of really good safeties to be able to build things around."

While Williams is saying all the right things as it relates to his locker room, a quick fact check disproves Williams' claim of Adams having had his best year as an NFL player in 2019 -- the same year Williams took the reins as the Jets defensive coordinator. Adams' best year was actually in 2018, prior to Williams' arrival, when the two-time Pro Bowler had 115 combined tackles and three forced fumbles (career bests in both categories), along with 3.5 sacks and an interception.

What Williams might be referencing is the fact Adams had 6.5 sacks and 13 quarterback hits last season, but on the whole he had already made a name for himself in the pre-Williams era. It's to be determined just how frisky the Seahawks will get with their new impact player, but Adams has routinely made it clear he's much more than just a box safety. The team has been desperately searching for a successor to both Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas, and it's quite possible that could see Adams being used in a hybrid capacity, especially considering his coverage abilities.

If that does come to pass, it's unlikely Adams will be bored -- as Williams claims -- and even if it doesn't, winning is always good medicine for all involved.

That's something the Seahawks have been perennially great at doing, while the Jets have been the polar opposite of before and after they selected Adams in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. With contract talks between Adams and the Seahawks tabled until 2021, this coming season is essentially an interview for all involved. He's stated he wants to retire in Seattle, and they'd like nothing more than to make that happen, while using his unique abilities in creative ways that lead them back to the Super Bowl.

As for the Jets, who recently heard general manager Joe Douglas make it clear the club was "not punting" on the coming season after trading Adams, it's not unexpected to see an always confident Williams toe that line.