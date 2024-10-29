Bill Belichick has gone on record stating his distaste for the New York Jets organization, recently calling into question the decision-making of team owner Woody Johnson. The former New England Patriots coach also took issue with star pass rusher Haason Reddick on Monday, arguing the longtime holdout contributed to New York's Week 8 defeat, and drawing a quick response from a frustrated Reddick.

"Reddick came in the game and just ran past the quarterback multiple times," Belichick said on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Monday. "Whether it was [Drake] Maye or Jacoby [Brissett], [he] created those scramble lanes that the Patriots took advantage of" in their 25-22 upset of the Jets, who are now 2-6.

Reddick's reply, issued via X (formerly Twitter): "Someone call Bill Belichick and give him a job. Seems like he's home bored and can't keep me out of his mouth."

Belichick, of course, has multiple jobs this season, just not one on NFL sidelines. Reddick, meanwhile, failed to register a single tackle, sack or quarterback hit in his first action with the Jets. Acquired via trade from the Philadelphia Eagles in April, the Pro Bowler skipped New York's first seven games while seeking a new contract. He declined to elaborate on his holdout with reporters after Sunday's game.