Haason Reddick has stayed away from the New York Jets for months, refusing to report over failed contract negotiations with the team that just traded for him in April. The star pass rusher's holdout will continue through Monday, according to ESPN, which means Reddick will forfeit nearly $800,000 by skipping the Jets' prime-time season opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jets coach Robert Saleh admitted this week it "would be fair" to expect Reddick's absence against the 49ers, but he still left the door open for the former Philadelphia Eagles standout to make his debut. As of Monday morning, Reddick was still on the team's reserve/did not report list, from which he'd need to be activated to play. The Jets gave him that designation at the start of training camp, which Reddick skipped in its entirety.

Reddick has already absorbed more than $5 million in NFL-mandated fines due to his holdout, per ESPN, and will forfeit additional game checks of nearly $800,000 for each subsequent week he skips.

Acquired for a conditional third-round draft pick in April, the soon-to-be 30-year-old edge rusher was expected to serve as the team's top outside linebacker upon arrival. Reddick even touted his own excitement to be a part of Saleh's defense in an introductory news conference. Behind the scenes, the two sides quickly distanced over a reported misunderstanding related to Reddick's contract. The veteran had been dealt from Philadelphia, after all, in large part due to a desire for a steep pay raise.

Reddick requested a trade from the Jets in August, only to have general manager Joe Douglas insist through a team statement that New York wouldn't grant the request, arguing "we have been clear, direct and consistent in our position" regarding contract talks since the Pro Bowler was acquired in the spring.