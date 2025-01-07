The New York Jets are on the hunt for a new head coach and could be going back to an old friend to fill the vacancy. Rex Ryan, who coached the Jets from 2009-2014, completed his interview for his old position Tuesday.

Ryan, who has been working in the media in recent seasons, told ESPN New York on Monday that he's extremely confident in his chance at landing the gig. If/when that happens, he also detailed how his program would operate, particularly as it relates to quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Ryan was critical of Rodgers skipping mandatory minicamp last June along with the former brass for allowing it to occur in the first place. Under his leadership, the "country club" atmosphere would cease to exist.

"Clearly, when you have a guy that doesn't show up for mandatory minicamp -- and, by the way, he's your quarterback, coming off an injury -- I think that's an absolutely ridiculous message you send to the team," Ryan said, via ESPN.com. "If he comes back, things would be different. If he's back, it ain't gonna be the country club, show up whenever the hell you want to show up. That ain't gonna happen. I'll just leave it at that."

Rodgers was fined $100,000 by the team for missing minicamp, so he didn't get away completely unscathed, but Ryan's comments do illustrate the type of no-nonsense regime he'd install as possibly the next Jets head coach.

Of course, on top of it remaining to be seen if Ryan actually gets the job, it's no guarantee that Rodgers would be there as his quarterback. The 41-year-old has hinted that retirement could be his next step and was also open to the possibility of playing for another team if the Jets wanted to go in a different direction.

On top of illustrating the culture he'd try to establish with what would be his second tenure as the Jets head coach, Ryan also detailed why he expects to get the job.

"Oh, 100 percent, absolutely, I do," he said of his chances of getting the Jets' head-coaching job. "The reason I think I'm going to get it is because I'm the best guy for it. It ain't close. The thing you have to do is, you have to connect with your football team, you have to connect with your fanbase. The way they play, that's the most important thing.

"It's not just the X's and O's and all that. This Ben Johnson, I love him, I absolutely love him, but I'm a better candidate for this job than he would be."

Ryan last was a head coach in the NFL in 2016 when he was running the Buffalo Bills.