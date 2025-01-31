New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn hired a new defensive coordinator in Steve Wilks earlier this week, and now, he's found his new offensive coordinator. The Jets hired former Detroit Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand as their new leader on offense, the team announced Friday.

Engstrand spent the past five seasons with the Lions, serving in several different positions on the offensive side of the ball, including tight ends coach, offensive quality control and passing game coordinator. The 42-year-old San Diego native started his coaching career at the University of San Diego, working with running backs, quarterbacks and even served as the offensive coordinator before joining the Michigan Wolverines as an offensive analyst in 2018 for one season. Engstrand also spent a year in the XFL, serving as the offensive coordinator for the DC Defenders.

Perfect Jets NFL Draft 2025 plan: Defensive-minded head coach Aaron Glenn addresses the offense Josh Edwards

This was an important hire for Glenn, as Engstrand will be the top offensive mind in the building despite having not called plays in the NFL before. There are several important questions to address on that side of the ball this offseason, including the quarterback situation with Aaron Rodgers, as well as what could be a new-look offensive line with starting offensive tackles Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses looking for new deals.

Engstrand is just the most recent Lion to leave Detroit. Dan Campbell has lost several notable coaches this offseason, such as Glenn, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, defensive line coach Terrell Williams, wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El, assistant QBs coach J.T. Barrett and tight ends coach Steve Heiden.