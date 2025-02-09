Aaron Rodgers' future with the New York Jets is coming to an end after two seasons, CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones has learned. According to Jones, Rodgers is expected to be a free agent in March and can choose his next team.

The team hired former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn as their head coach, after firing Robert Saleh during the season, have a new OC in Tanner Engstrand and hired Darren Mougey as their new general manager. The fresh start will trickle down to their quarterback position as well, with the new crew looking to move forward with their own guy.

Rodgers' two years at MetLife Stadium haven't gone as planned, going out with a season-ending Achilles injury four offensive snaps into the first season and a lack of success in the second season, finishing 5-12 in 2024.

"Aaron's a talent, for sure. He's a Hall of Famer. ... I'm not going to voice my opinion. That's up to them," Jets owner Woody Johnson said at a press conference late last month.

New general manager Darren Mougey added, "First and foremost, I've got the utmost respect for Aaron Rogers and what he's done in this league as a player. [He's] one of the greatest of all time to play the position -- one of the greatest players of all time."

While all who spoke expressed respect for the future Hall of Famer, they wouldn't speak directly on which way they were leaning.

With Rodgers on his way out in New York, the former first-round pick could decide to retire or begin his search for the next squad. The Jets would take a $14 million cap hit in 2025, with $35 million deferred to 2026 if they release him on the first day of the new league year.

The Jets have the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and could look for another QB in free agency.

There were rumors all season about where Rodgers and the team stood and what his future could look like, including a report that Johnson wanted to bench the starter after Week 4. There were multiple reports stating that Rodgers is a long shot to return to the Jets in 2025, but he then responded saying the claims were "ridiculous."