There's no getting around it, the New York Jets are struggling right now. While Adam Gase's squad is 0-2 and has been outscored 58-30 so far, the Jets are also dealing with an incredible amount of injuries -- especially at the wide receiver position. Jamison Crowder has not practiced all week due to a hamstring injury, Breshad Perriman has not practiced all week due to an ankle injury and Chris Hogan has been a limited participant due to a rib injury. Additionally, wide receivers Vyncint Smith, Jeff Smith and Denzel Mims are already on injured reserve with various ailments.

Gase didn't try to sugarcoat the Jets' current situation at wide receiver this week, and he put things pretty bluntly when asked about who was going to play out wide against the Indianapolis Colts this coming Sunday.

"Whoever's got a pulse right now, we're ready to go," Gase said of the Jets injuries at receiver, per Greg Joyce of the NY Post.

So who will Sam Darnold be throwing to this week? While Hogan may be healthy enough to suit up against the Colts, Darnold will also be targeting Braxton Berrios and Josh Malone.

"With Crowder and Perriman out and Mims on IR, the Jets' No. 1 wide receiver for Week 3 might be Chris Hogan," CBS Sports NFL Fantasy Football writer Chris Towers says. "Hogan didn't sign with the team until well into training camp, and while he did catch six passes for 75 yards in Week 2 against the 49ers, he only caught one pass for 0 yards in Week 1 while playing the same snap share. Chris Herndon is the best talent left on this team, but Adam Gase has been asking him to stay in to block more often, rendering him a Fantasy afterthought through two games as well. In a situation where the Jets are playing from behind and chasing points, Herndon, Hogan and Braxton Berrios could put up Fantasy viable numbers, but against a Colts team that just held the ball for 39 minutes in a win over the Vikings, you'd have to be pretty desperate to chase them."

The Jets also have Lawrence Cager on their practice squad, but even if he gets the call up, he's not someone who you should consider part of the equation when it comes to setting a fantasy lineup. Berrios could be the sleeper, however, as he caught six passes for 59 yards and the Jets' lone touchdown in the fourth quarter last week.