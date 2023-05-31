The New York Jets' offseason rolled along on Wednesday as the club went through another session of OTAs. Prior to the practice, head coach Robert Saleh took to the podium and addressed a number of storylines surrounding his club, most notably a couple of injury updates to two key members of the offseason: Aaron Rodgers and Breece Hall.

Rodgers continues to deal with a nagging calf injury. The Jets quarterback said he "tweaked" it by doing some conditioning before one of New York's initial OTA sessions last week. Heading into Wednesday's organized team activity, Saleh told reporters Rodgers would again be limited, but the team hopes he'll be able to be a full go on Friday. If not by the end of next week, he'd be ready to hit the field at full capacity next week.

"Yeah, he's fine," Saleh said. "Just doing a bunch of rehab. He'll be limited today and then just hoping to ease him back in. Hopefully, full [participation] on Friday. For sure next week."

Rodgers initially told reporters he didn't think the injury was too serious, and with the strong chance he can fully participate as soon as Friday, this should be looked at as simply a minor speed bump in the quarterback's transition to New York.

Meanwhile, Saleh gave a positive update on running back Breece Hall, who is coming off a torn ACL suffered in Week 7 against the Broncos. Saleh said he is "very optimistic" that Hall is on track to be ready to play in Week 1. He added that Hall is already hitting 22 mph on the GPS at practice.

"He looks good," Saleh said of Hall. "Again, he's one of those kids that we've had to kind of hold back from him. It's weird to say, but you don't want to heal too fast on an ACL. You've got to be able to balance it out with the strength. He looks strong. He looks powerful. He's learning. I'm excited for him to get back on the field. I feel like he won't need to be limited during training camp even though he still will just to be conscientious and cautious with him, but he looks awesome."

Finally, Saleh was asked about a possible addition to the offense in DeAndre Hopkins, who was recently released by the Arizona Cardinals and looking for a new home in the NFL. When asked about the Jets potentially jumping into the race to sign the five-time Pro Bowl receiver, Saleh poured some cold water on that pursuit saying, "We love our current group."

The Jets did revamp their wide receiver room this offseason by adding Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Mecole Hardman in free agency while already boasting Garrett Wilson, Cory Davis and Denzel Mims, so Hopkins doesn't appear to be in the cards for New York.