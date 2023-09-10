When talks with Aaron Rodgers stalled, the New York Jets called an audible and inquired about the possible availability of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, according to NFL Media.

Talks between both teams were short and to the point, according to the report. The Rams, who traded a bevy of picks to the Lions to acquire Stafford two years ago, were not going to move their quarterback. The Jets ultimately ended up acquiring Rodgers after finding common ground on a trade deal with the Packers.

New York wasn't the only team that inquired about Stafford's possible availability, as several other teams reached out to the Rams. Los Angeles did trade a star player this offseason, but instead of Stafford, it was perennial Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who was dealt to the Dolphins.

Stafford, 35, is hoping to rebound this season after multiple injuries limited him to just nine games in 2022. The former No. 1 overall pick has bounced back following an injury plagued season before. In 2020 (his final year in Detroit), Stafford played at a Pro Bowl level a year after missing half of the season with a back injury.

Matthew Stafford LAR • QB • #9 CMP% 68.0 YDs 2087 TD 10 INT 8 YD/Att 6.89 View Profile

Stafford is two years removed from leading the Rams to the franchise's first Super Bowl win as a Los Angeles-based team. The former Georgia Bulldog enters the 2023 season No. 11 all-time in career passing yards (52,082) and 12 all-time in career touchdown passes (333). He's 45,109 passing yards as a Lion is nearly three times as many yards as the franchise's second all-time leading passer, Hall of Famer Bobby Layne.