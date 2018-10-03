Jets' Isaiah Crowell now endorsing Dude Wipes after butt-wipe touchdown celebration
Crowell has become an endorser for a company that bills itself as a toilet-paper substitute for men
Back in Week 3, New York Jets running back Isaiah Crowell scored a second-quarter touchdown against the Cleveland Browns, his former team. The score was Crowell's second of the game, and it would not be all that notable but for the fact that after he scored, Crowell celebrated by pretending to wipe his butt with the football.
The celebrating drew a fine and criticism from Crowell's coach, Todd Bowles, and even from his mother.
"Well, I did not like it as a mother," Debbie Crowell told ESPN. "I was literally shocked. Isaiah is such a mild-mannered person; he usually doesn't do much celebrating. I've never seen him go to that extreme. I was like, 'Oh, my God.' I had a crowd of people in the house. He told me it just happened in the heat of the moment. As a mother, I wish he hadn't done it."
Crowell himself did not exactly apologize for the antics. "I was just having fun," he said. "You gotta have fun. If you're not having fun with what you do, you might as well stop doing it. That's how I feel about it."
It also did not take long for Crowell to spin the celebration into a forward-thinking opportunity. According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, Crowell has signed an endorsement deal with Dude Wipes, a company that "bills itself as a toilet-paper substitute for men."
Dude Wipes took to Twitter to promote Crowell's presence as an endorser.
Let's be honest here: this is completely hilarious. Props to Crowell for the business savvy.
