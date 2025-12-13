The ascendant Jacksonville Jaguars eye a fifth straight win as they host the hapless New York Jets on Sunday in Week 15 of the NFL season. Jacksonville (9-4) leads the AFC South thanks to its winning streak and the newfound struggles of the Indianapolis Colts, while New York (3-10) is enduring yet another lost season and now has to turn to undrafted rookie Brady Cook at quarterback due to injuries.

Kickoff from EverBank Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Jaguars are 13.5-point favorites, per the latest Jets vs. Jaguars odds at DraftKings, while the over/under for total points scored is 41.5. Before making any Jets vs. Jaguars picks of your own, make sure to look at the top NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times.

Where to watch Jets vs. Jaguars on Sunday

When: Sunday, Dec. 14

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Jets vs. Jaguars betting preview

Odds: Jaguars -13.5, over/under 41.5

The Jaguars are 8-5 against the spread and 7-6 to the Over. Despite being 3-10 outright, the Jets have managed to go 7-6 ATS and 8-5 to the Over. The Jaguars have covered in each outing of their current four-game winning streak.

Jets vs. Jaguars SGP

Jets +13.5

Over 41.5

Jakobi Meyers anytime touchdown scorer

Bet it at DraftKings:

Model's Jets vs. Jaguars score prediction, picks

Rather understandably, the Jaguars are enormous favorites. New York wins in just 19% of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations, but that's enough to provide value with the Jets at +600 on the money line at DraftKings. New York also covers the hefty spread in 53% of the simulations. The Over, however, is the model's top pick, as it hits in a strong 69% of the simulations.

Jets vs. Jaguars score prediction: Jaguars 31, Jets 18

Want more Week 15 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for New York Jets vs. Jacksonville Jaguars. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 15 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.