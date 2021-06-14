New York Jets first-year head coach Robert Saleh explained that wide receiver Jamison Crowder was absent from voluntary OTAs this month because he and the Jets were "working through" a contract matter. Now, that contract matter has apparently been resolved. On Monday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that the Jets and Crowder have finalized a renegotiated contract with plans to keep him on roster for the 2021 season.

Crowder, who turns 28 this week, is entering the final year of the three-year contract he signed with New York back in 2019, and he has been very productive for the Jets. He has led the team in receiving in both of his two seasons in New York, and has caught a total of 137 passes for 1,532 yards and 12 touchdowns in 28 games played. On Sunday, ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that the Jets were trying to get Crowder to take "at least" a 50 percent pay cut on his non-guaranteed $10 million salary.

How the Jets specifically restructured his deal was not reported. Crowder's $10 million base salary and his $11.3 million cap hit ranked second-highest on the roster, according to Spotrac. While the Jets' wide receiving corps has been wanting in years past, they actually have legitimate talent at the position entering this season. New York signed Corey Davis and Keelan Cole in free agency, and drafted Elijah Moore out of Ole Miss -- a slot player who has been turning heads early on. The Jets also return Denzel Mims and Braxton Berrios, two young players they see potential in.

It really felt as though the Jets and Crowder were headed for a split, but the two sides were able to agree to a restructured deal to keep him in New York before he again tests the free agency waters next offseason.