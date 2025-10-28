The New York Jets earned their first win of the season on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, as Justin Fields and company scored 23 points in the fourth quarter to overcome a 15-point deficit to escape Paycor Stadium with a 39-38 victory.

While the offense racked up an impressive 502 yards of total offense, Aaron Glenn's defense made some plays, as well. It was a relatively new Jet that made the game-sealing play, as cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. broke up a Joe Flacco pass on a fourth-and-9 with 27 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Tennessee Titans send Brownlee to New York in a surprising trade last month. Tennessee shipped a seventh-round pick and Brownlee to the Jets in exchange for a sixth-round pick, which was unexpected given Brownlee is a young talent on a rookie contract that was starting for the Titans.

Brownlee clearly feels some type of way about being jettisoned from the team that selected him in the fifth round last year, as The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt revealed that the cornerback took a shot at his former team after the game on Sunday.

Apparently, Brownlee asked reporters what time it was while speaking in the locker room. When they responded saying it was a bit before five o'clock, Brownlee said, "Oh great, so I still have time to go watch the Titans lose."

The Titans and Indianapolis Colts kicked off at 4:25 p.m. ET, and the Titans did indeed lose, 38-14. While the Jets and Titans have the same record at 1-7, it's clear Brownlee is happy to be in New York.

The 24-year-old corner has made an instant impact with his new team. In four games played for the Jets, Brownlee has recorded 19 tackles, two passes defensed and one forced fumble.