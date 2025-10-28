Jets' Jarvis Brownlee Jr. roasts former team after making game-sealing play against Bengals in Week 8
It's clear that Brownlee is happy to be a Jet
The New York Jets earned their first win of the season on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, as Justin Fields and company scored 23 points in the fourth quarter to overcome a 15-point deficit to escape Paycor Stadium with a 39-38 victory.
While the offense racked up an impressive 502 yards of total offense, Aaron Glenn's defense made some plays, as well. It was a relatively new Jet that made the game-sealing play, as cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. broke up a Joe Flacco pass on a fourth-and-9 with 27 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.
the play that sealed it @JarvisBrownlee3 🫡#NYJvsCIN on CBS | @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/zgyWhYYfgX— New York Jets (@nyjets) October 26, 2025
The Tennessee Titans send Brownlee to New York in a surprising trade last month. Tennessee shipped a seventh-round pick and Brownlee to the Jets in exchange for a sixth-round pick, which was unexpected given Brownlee is a young talent on a rookie contract that was starting for the Titans.
Brownlee clearly feels some type of way about being jettisoned from the team that selected him in the fifth round last year, as The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt revealed that the cornerback took a shot at his former team after the game on Sunday.
Apparently, Brownlee asked reporters what time it was while speaking in the locker room. When they responded saying it was a bit before five o'clock, Brownlee said, "Oh great, so I still have time to go watch the Titans lose."
OH MY LORD! 🤣@ZackBlatt revealed a wild story from the #Jets locker room after the #Bengals win.— Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) October 28, 2025
He & @TomRock_Newsday are waiting in the locker room to speak w/ CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr, who made the game-sealing play on 4th & 9 vs the #Bengals.
At one point, @JarvisBrownlee3… pic.twitter.com/iRV1drtsL1
The Titans and Indianapolis Colts kicked off at 4:25 p.m. ET, and the Titans did indeed lose, 38-14. While the Jets and Titans have the same record at 1-7, it's clear Brownlee is happy to be in New York.
The 24-year-old corner has made an instant impact with his new team. In four games played for the Jets, Brownlee has recorded 19 tackles, two passes defensed and one forced fumble.