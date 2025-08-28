New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson II suffered a torn Achilles early in 2024 and ended up missing the majority of the season. As the 2025 regular season is set to get underway, Johnson believes he could be a game-changer for the Jets defense.

"I feel like I can definitely be a trump card for this defense and the team," Johnson said, per the New York Post. "I put a lot of pressure on myself, and so do the coaches and the guys. It's important to me that I deliver. I don't take that lightly."

Johnson had the best season of his young career in 2023 when the talented pass rusher registered 7.5 sacks. However, the 2024 campaign ended very prematurely when he suffered a torn Achilles in Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans.

Predicting last-place team in each NFL division for 2025: Browns, Jets, Giants among potential cellar dwellers Garrett Podell

Johnson is expected to start at the right defensive end spot for a Jets defense that surrendered the third-fewest yards per contest (313.8). The former first-round pick is ready to rebound from a serious injury and is ready to get back out on the field and dominate.

"I know it's going to be emotional for me just because it was a long, long road," Johnson added. "I tend not to get distracted. This is bigger than myself. Every week is important. I've got to be what I've got to be to win, and that's what my brain's going to be focused on most. I'm sure I'll bask in it a little bit before the game, but when that clock starts, I'll be locked in."

Johnson was productive across his first two full professional seasons before going down in 2024. The Florida State product tallied 10.0 sacks, 84 combined tackles, one interception and one forced fumble in those first two campaigns.

The Jets will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 in a battle of two teams that swapped quarterbacks Justin Fields and Aaron Rodgers in the offseason.