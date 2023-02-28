After New York Jets owner Woody Johnson said in January that he was "absolutely" willing to pay for a veteran quarterback who could be his team's "missing piece,'' the team's general manager Joe Douglas confirmed Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis that he is in lockstep with his owner, gushing about his meeting with free agent Derek Carr, the Las Vegas Raiders' all-time leading passer.

"Obviously, you guys have seen reports about us bringing Derek Carr in about a week and a half ago, and I have to tell you that was a fantastic visit," New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas said at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday. "Really enjoyed spending time with him. Obviously he's the only quarterback that I can really shed any light on for you guys since he is the only quarterback that is a free agent [that the Jets are in conversations about], but I can say that he left a strong impression with everybody. Obviously we are going to be exploring the veteran quarterback market this offseason, and we're going to look at every available option. When we feel like it's time to make the right decision for our process, we're going to make the right decision for the Jets."

Douglas continued to describe Carr as a "high-level producer" and highlighted his personality, intelligence, decision-making and accuracy when talking about what he liked about the Raiders all-time leader in passing yards (35,222), passing touchdowns (217) and passer rating (91.8). When asked if he offered Carr a contract, he declined to directly answer the question, simply indicating that he will meet with Carr again in at the Combine in Indianapolis.

When asked about having conversations with the Green Bay Packers regarding their four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Douglas indirectly confirmed the Jets' interest, saying he's "had a lot of productive conversations with general managers recently" according to SNY. Should New York make the move to acquire Rodgers if he becomes available, his three-year, $150 million contract won't be an issue as Douglas said the team has "great flexibility" to create a lot of cap space. He continued to say he doesn't forsee any contracts being resturucted until leaving the Combine.

"We'll be ready to pull the trigger when we have to," Douglas said regarding the acquisition of a veteran quarterback, per ESPN.

Despite the team's stance that a veteran quarterback is a must-add for the 2023 season, Gang Green's general manager noted that the team still believes in the 2021 NFL Draft's second overall pick, quarterback Zach Wilson, as a developmental prospect. This is a departure from the team's actions during the season when he was benched after a Week 11 loss against the New England Patriots.

"Our stance on Zach [Wilson] hasn't changed," Douglas said. "We still feel like he has a high ceiling...still feel strongly that Zach is going to be able to hit his high ceiling."

How the Jets move forward in addressing their quarterback room will certainly be one of the entire offseason's top storylines.