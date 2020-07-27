Watch Now: Report: Jamal Adams to play out his Rookie Deal ( 1:12 )

Jamal Adams didn't mince words about New York Jets leadership in the lead-up to his departure on Saturday, but the All-Pro safety may have exaggerated at least one part of his story about failed contract negotiations with his old team. Addressing reporters on a Monday conference call, Jets general manager Joe Douglas said that he never promised the new Seattle Seahawks starter a contract offer this offseason, despite Adams implying in criticism of New York that Douglas retreated on a commitment to extend him.

"I just want to make it clear," Douglas said, "that I never promised an offer to Jamal or his agent, nor was I ever dishonest or ambiguous with any communications with their camp."

The GM's remarks come days after Adams, traded to Seattle in a blockbuster deal involving two first-round draft picks, told the New York Daily News that he endured "very insulting" negotiations with Douglas and the Jets' front office. Douglas, he alleged, informed him in January that he would initiate contract extension talks with team management, publicly expressed interest in making Adams a "Jet for life" in February, then flipped the script in May after months of little progress by saying the Jets wanted to table talks until 2021.

For what it's worth, Douglas reiterated on Monday that was never his intention to trade Adams. Asked specifically about his "Jet for life" comments, the GM said "that certainly was the play when I first arrived here."

A trade, of course, never fully seemed out of the question, though, with Douglas repeatedly and publicly suggesting Adams would be available for the right price. The star safety, in fact, reportedly never fully bought into New York's brass after learning that Douglas had fielded inquiries about him ahead of the 2019 trade deadline.

Now in Seattle, Adams isn't likely to get the big contract he desires until after 2020 anyway. The former first-rounder reportedly agreed to postpone extension talks with the Seahawks until after his first season in town, with no promise to accept their potential offers entering the 2021 campaign.