There's a new quarterback in New York, as the Jets signed former Pittsburgh Steelers signal-caller Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal with $30 million guaranteed. He went 4-2 as a starter last season in place of the injured Russell Wilson, and now gets the opportunity to start again.

In New York, Fields is reunited with several former teammates. Tight end Jeremy Ruckert played with Fields at Ohio State, as did offensive lineman Josh Myers and star wideout Garrett Wilson. Fields recently said that reuniting with Wilson felt "just like the old days."

"It's awesome, of course," Fields said, via the Jets' official website. "When I saw him, it was really just like the old days. I don't think our relationship skipped a beat. So I'm definitely excited to play with him and guys like Ruck and Josh. I'm excited for that and for things we can do to help each other get better, just get back on the same page as we were in college."

Wilson has crossed 1,000 yards receiving in all three of his NFL seasons, and accomplished this despite mind-boggling levels of quarterback turnover. As a rookie, Wilson caught passes from Zach Wilson, Mike White, Joe Flacco and Chris Streveler. In 2023, he expected Aaron Rodgers to come in and change the culture but the four-time NFL MVP went down with a torn Achilles in the first game of the year. That led to another season of Wilson playing with quarterbacks such as Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian. Rodgers remained healthy for the 2024 campaign but there were rumblings behind the scenes that Wilson wasn't exactly thrilled with how things went. Now, Wilson gets a quarterback he actually has some familiarity with.

Fields is looking to become the next Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold and break through as a legitimate starter in this league, but New York could still draft a quarterback in the first round later this month. If the Jets do or don't, it won't affect Fields' confidence heading into 2025.

"My confidence never left me," Fields said. "I feel like when your confidence leaves you, then you have zero chance. ... You can never lose your confidence, never lose your will to work and get things done. So no matter how many losses and stuff like that, I'm never going to lose my confidence in life or in this game."