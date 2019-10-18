Jets, Kelechi Osemele reportedly in disagreement over surgery, lineman could face discipline

Days after all signs pointed to him undergoing season-ending surgery for a shoulder injury, New York Jets offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele is reportedly being urged by the team to either return to the field or face discipline for his absence.

Acquired via trade with the Oakland Raiders prior to the season, the 30-year-old two-time Pro Bowler was first sidelined ahead of the Jets' Week 5 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, leaving practice with what head coach Adam Gase deemed a potentially serious shoulder problem. Then, earlier this week, after sitting out two straight games, Osemele was set to have surgery and miss the remainder of the 2019 season, as ESPN and NFL Network reported.

However, now, according to the New York Post's Brian Costello, Osemele appears to be in the middle of a disagreement with the Jets over the surgery, which has yet to take place and, per Costello, has not yet been authorized by the team. Two doctors, Costello reported via Twitter, have cleared the veteran lineman to play and determined not only that his injury existed prior to the season but that it's something Osemele can play through. As a result, the Jets want their starting guard to return to practice on Saturday ahead of Week 7's matchup with the New England Patriots, per Costello, or face punishment for conduct detrimental to the team.

Bleacher Report's Adam Lefkoe, meanwhile, reports that Osemele has gotten opinions from two other doctors who told the former Ravens blocker and Super Bowl champion he needs surgery. Citing an anonymous source, Lefkoe suggested Friday the Jets have attempted to delay Osemele's surgery "by sending blank and incorrect MRI images to doctors" and refusing to release workers compensation forms for the lineman.

Needless to say, it appears Osemele and the Jets could be headed for a divorce after their first season together. While the eighth-year veteran is under contract through 2020, ESPN previously reported he's likely to be "one-and-done" in New York.