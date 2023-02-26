The New York Jets are in the market for a quarterback, and they have been rumored to be a possible trade destination for Aaron Rodgers. However, Jets legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Klecko says Rodgers wouldn't mix well with a locker room full of up-and-coming players.

Klecko joined CBS Sports Radio's "Zach Gelb Show" on Wednesday and was asked about the possibility of the Jets acquiring Rodgers. Klecko isn't a fan of the idea because of how Rodgers might treat some of the young players on the Jets' roster, explaining that he could "absolutely" ruin the team's locker room.

"No I don't," Klecko said. "I don't think Rodgers is a fit with the young guys. I related this to myself when we came up as a young team when we started winning. Why it was a good fit for all of us was because we all worked together and came up together. I've watched Rodgers over the years. He's a great player. You don't become an MVP three times without doing what he's done.

"When he didn't have the perfect arrangement with receivers and the line, his attitude was condescending somewhat to the players. ... [Garrett] Wilson won Offensive Rookie of the Year. I can't see him coming back to the huddle and Rodgers lambasting him for running the wrong route. It's not gonna fit. I don't see it."

Former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is also in the mix to become the Jets' next starting quarterback, and Klecko said he would be a much better fit for the team than Rodgers.

"I could see a guy like [Derek] Carr, who is an All-Pro," Klecko said. "He isn't an MVP, but he has had some great years. I just can't see them going after a guy who has had all his years and had his way. Then when it doesn't turn out his way, he goes dark. I just can't see it."

Klecko is not the only person who is skeptical about Rodgers being able to get the Jets over the hump. Former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber said he doubts Rodgers could handle a major media market.

"If he is that sensitive that he gets upset that people, reporters, opinion-makers, influencers, or whoever want to talk about him, he is going to struggle in New York," Barber said. "I don't know if it's the right fit for him. I don't know if I want him in New York if this is going to be his reaction to things that don't matter."