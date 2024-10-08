Welcome to the Tuesday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

1. Jets shockingly fire Robert Saleh: Five things to know

If you had Robert Saleh as the first NFL coach to be fired this season, then please collect your money. The Jets decided to shockingly fire Saleh today in a move that came less than 48 hours after their loss to the Vikings in London.

Here's what you need to know:

NFL's earliest midseason firing since 2020. There are midseason firings all the time, but five games in is pretty early. Saleh's firing is the earliest by any team since 2020 when the Texans fired Bill O'Brien after just four games. With the Jets at 2-3, Saleh was fired with a winning percentage of .400 on the season, which is the highest winning percentage a coach has had in a midseason firing since Ron Rivera was let go by the Panthers in 2019 with a .417 percentage.

Saleh simply wasn't successful with the Jets. Since his hiring in 2021, Saleh has gone 20-36 with the Jets, giving him a winning percentage of just .357. That's the third-worst percentage in the NFL over that span, ahead of only the Panthers (.268) and Bears (.339). Saleh became just the second coach in Jets history to start his coaching career with three straight losing seasons.

With Aaron Rodgers in the fold, the Jets were supposed to be improved this year, but 2024 is looking a lot like 2023 so far. Through five games with Zach Wilson last year, the Jets were 2-3 while averaging 18.6 points per game. Through five games with Rodgers, the Jets are 2-3 while averaging 18.6 points per game. That's not to say that Wilson and Rodgers are comparable quarterbacks; it just means that nothing has gotten better and Woody Johnson apparently took notice of that. Offense has been a dud. Over the course of his time with the Jets, the offense was an absolute disaster. Since Saleh's hiring in 2021, the Jets have ranked 32nd overall in points per game and 31st overall in yards per game. The Jets used six quarterbacks under Saleh, including Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, Aaron Rodgers, Mike White, Trevor Siemian and Tim Boyle. It's not necessarily Saleh's fault that the offense couldn't make it work, but he's the head coach and the buck stops with him.

You can see our full story on Saleh's firing here.

2. Chiefs top Saints: Grades and notes from Kansas City's big win

There are only two undefeated teams left in the NFL. The Chiefs moved to 5-0 on Monday night with a 26-13 win over the Saints. They dominated this game from start to finish and although it was only a 13-point win, it felt like the Chiefs were in solid control for all four quarters.

Here are our grades from last night's game:

SAINTS GRADE: C

The high-flying Saints offense that started 2-0 was nowhere to be found in this game. The Saints rushing attack was stopped cold with Alvin Kamara being held to just 26 yards. The passing game wasn't much better with Derek Carr throwing for just 165 yards (and 43 of those came on one play with Carr throwing a TD to Rashid Shaheed). Defensively, the Saints did come up with a couple of big plays, but otherwise, this was a blood bath with the Chiefs piling up 463 yards of offense. The Saints' season is officially in a tailspin with three straight losses.

Saints notes

Carr breaks down against the Chiefs. With the loss on Monday, Derek Carr's all-time record against the Chiefs dropped to 3-15, which is the second-worst record ever for a QB with at least 15 starts against an opponent (Joe Ferguson went 3-21 against the Dolphins during his career). More importantly, Carr was forced to leave the game with an oblique injury, and right now, it's looking like he could miss some time. "Not good, but we'll get an MRI and that stuff tomorrow," the Saints QB said when asked about his injury after the game.

CHIEFS GRADE: A-

The Chiefs played their first full game without Rashee Rice, and somehow, their offense didn't miss a beat. With their leading receiver out, JuJu Smith-Schuster stepped up and filled the void with seven catches for 130 yards. Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 331 yards, also got Travis Kelce involved on a night where the tight end caught a season-high nine passes for 70 yards. Without Rice, the Chiefs had arguably their best offensive performance of the season. The emergence of Kareem Hunt, who rushed for 102 yards, has been huge for the offense. If the Chiefs had been better in the red zone -- they scored just two touchdowns on seven trips -- this game might have been a total blowout. The Chiefs defense was just as impressive as the offense, holding the high-powered Saints to just 220 yards. After playing four straight one-score games to start the season, the Chiefs finally played their best all-around game of the year. This version of the Chiefs is definitely good enough to win a third straight Super Bowl.

Chiefs notes

Super start. At 5-0, the Chiefs are the first two-time defending Super Bowl champ in 35 years to win their first five games. Remember, no team has ever won three Super Bowls in a row and the Chiefs season is looking promising so far. The last two-time champ to start 5-0 was the 1990 49ers, who started 10-0 before losing their first game.

At 5-0, the Chiefs are the first two-time defending Super Bowl champ in 35 years to win their first five games. Remember, no team has ever won three Super Bowls in a row and the Chiefs season is looking promising so far. The last two-time champ to start 5-0 was the 1990 49ers, who started 10-0 before losing their first game. Mahomes is magic. With 331 yards passing, Patrick Mahomes has now thrown for at least 300 yards a total of 46 times in his career. That moves him past Matt Ryan for the NFL record of most 300-yard passing games through the first 10 seasons of a player's career. With the win, Mahomes is also now 7-0 in his career against teams from the NFC South.

You can check out our full takeaways from the game here.

3. Prisco's Week 6 Power Rankings: Falcons make biggest move, Ravens crack top five

I can't say this for certain, but I'm starting to think that Pete Prisco is now jinxing teams with his Power Rankings. Through the first five weeks of the season, we've seen at least one team from Prisco's top five go down each week. That streak stayed alive in Week 5 with his fourth-ranked Buccaneers losing to the Falcons.

With the Buccaneers' loss, they're now out of the top five. So who has to worry about Prisco's jinx this week? Let's check out the top five teams heading into Week 6:

Chiefs (Same as last week) Vikings (Same as last week) Texans (Same as last week) Lions (Up one from last week) Ravens (Up one from last week)

I'm not going to spoil the rest of the Power Rankings here, but I am going to give you a few nuggets. Here's what has changed since Prisco's last Power Rankings:

The biggest jump went to the Atlanta Falcons. After pulling off a wild win over the Buccaneers in Week 5, Prisco bumped the Falcons up five spots from 15th to 10th. That's right: The Falcons are officially a top 10 team.

The biggest drop in the rankings went to Tampa Bay. Apparently, Pete wasn't impressed with the way Tampa Bay blew things during the fourth quarter in the OT loss to Atlanta. Prisco dropped them nine spots from fourth all the way down to 13th. That's harsh, Pete.

The biggest drop in the AFC went to the Steelers. Although they went toe-to-toe with the Cowboys in a 20-17 loss on Sunday night, Prisco still dropped them six spots from ninth down to 15th. I'm guessing that Pete isn't a fan of Justin Fields.

Now, let's talk about the worst team in the NFL, and I have some big news here: We've officially gone full circle at the bottom of the Power Rankings. The Jaguars were ranked 32nd overall, but after they beat the Colts on Sunday, Pete moved them up three spots to 29th. The new team at the bottom is the team that started the season at the bottom: the Carolina Panthers. Whatever spark Andy Dalton gave them has been extinguished.



If you want to know where your favorite team ended up in Prisco's Week 6 Power Rankings, be sure to click here. If you want to argue with Prisco over his rankings, you can do that on Twitter by clicking here. I argue with him all the time about everything.

4. One deal each NFL team needs to make before the trade deadline

It doesn't seem possible but the NFL trade deadline is less than a month away. As matter of fact, it will be coming on a day that most people already have circled on their calendar: ELECTION DAY. That's right, that deadline is on the first Tuesday of November this year. The NFL actually moved the trade deadline back one week for 2024. The deadline used to be the first Tuesday after Week 8, but this year, it's the first Tuesday after Week 9.

Anyway, with the deadline so close, Cody Benjamin got a little crazy today by coming up with one deal that each team needs to make before the Nov. 5. Cody came up with 32 trades and we're going to look at five of them below.

Bills: Acquire Amari Cooper from the Browns. "Maybe the Browns would eat some of Cooper's remaining contract to appease the seemingly disinterested pass catcher. Josh Allen would surely sign off if it meant getting a bona fide No. 1 out wide." Cowboys: Acquire Miles Sanders from the Panthers. "Jerry Jones didn't want to pay for Derrick Henry, so he might require Carolina to eat some of Sanders' deal. But the former Eagles standout would at least give Dak Prescott more proven run support." Chiefs: Acquire DeAndre Hopkins from the Titans. "The Chiefs reportedly tried to land Hopkins before he signed with Tennessee, and now they're in dire need of veteran help for Patrick Mahomes, with Rashee Rice and Marquise Brown significantly banged up." Jets: Acquire Davante Adams from the Raiders. "This could be extremely, foolishly short-sighted, because Aaron Rodgers needs more than a splashy wideout. But their chemistry is undeniable." Eagles: Acquire Von Miller from the Bills. "The Eagles probably shouldn't be in the business of adding aging defenders. But they badly need a pass rush, and Miller, though suspended until Week 8, was a Pro Bowler under Vic Fangio in Denver."

If you want to check out all 32 of Cody's trade proposals, then be sure to check out his full story here.

5. Breech's Week 6 NFL picks: Ravens top Commanders, Lions edge Cowboys

Every Tuesday, I unveil three of my weekly picks here in the newsletter, so let's stop wasting time and get to them:

Commanders (4-1) at Ravens (3-2): If the Commanders have one problem this year, it's that they give up 5.1 yards per carry on the ground. That is the second-worst number in the NFL and it's literally the worst weakness you can have when you're about to face a Baltimore team that leads the NFL in rushing. The Ravens might run for 400 yards in this game. PICK: Ravens 27-23 over Commanders

If the Commanders have one problem this year, it's that they give up 5.1 yards per carry on the ground. That is the second-worst number in the NFL and it's literally the worst weakness you can have when you're about to face a Baltimore team that leads the NFL in rushing. The Ravens might run for 400 yards in this game. Ravens 27-23 over Commanders Chargers (2-2) at Broncos (3-2): I'm starting to think that the Broncos might better than we all thought and that the Chargers might be worse than we all thought. The Broncos defense has been one of the best in the NFL over the past three weeks and I think they'll be able to slow down Justin Herbert just enough to steal a win. PICK: Broncos 19-16

I'm starting to think that the Broncos might better than we all thought and that the Chargers might be worse than we all thought. The Broncos defense has been one of the best in the NFL over the past three weeks and I think they'll be able to slow down Justin Herbert just enough to steal a win. Broncos 19-16 Lions (3-1) at Cowboys (3-2): The Cowboys will likely be missing their two best defensive players (Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence) and although that didn't hurt them in Week 5 against a bad Steelers offense, I do expect it to hurt them this week in a game that will likely turn into a shootout. PICK: Lions 34-27 over Cowboys

If you want to check out the rest of my picks for Week 6, be sure to click here.

6. Extra points: Deshaun Watson resolves lawsuit

