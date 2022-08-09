The New York Jets have seemingly been dealt a significant blow to their offensive line. During Monday's session, right tackle Mekhi Becton suffered an avulsion fracture of the right knee cap and is likely to miss the entire 2022 season, according to the NFL Network. Becton is set to see a surgeon on Wednesday for a second opinion.

According to reporters on the scene, Becton went down on the second play of practice on Monday and appeared to have injured his surgically repaired right knee. The 2020 first-round pick then limped to the locker room and was sidelined for the rest of the day. Following practice, head coach Robert Saleh said Becton would be getting an MRI on his knee, but that there was initial optimism that the injury was not significant. However, things have changed quite a bit since then. The injury proved to be worse than first thought as it was a new ailment and not related to the knee injury that derailed his 2021 season.

"From my understanding, he's getting a second evaluation tomorrow," Saleh told reporters Tuesday. "Still doesn't look good. Obviously, all the information is out there for everyone to read. It's probably the inevitable, but, like I said earlier, I'm just sick for Mekhi."

When asked directly, Saleh said that Becton's season is likely over.

"We love Mekhi," Saleh added. "We appreciate everything he's done and his ride is not over. His story is not over and he's got full support of this organization. If you're a fan that wants to support him, you're more than welcome. Otherwise, just keep it moving. A lot of respect for him and really excited for him to come back even stronger and give himself a chance to show why he was a first round pick."

Becton was sidelined for essentially all of last season after suffering an injury to that right knee in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers. Since being drafted No. 11 overall back in 2020, Becton has missed 18 games due to injury and has fallen out of favor with the organization at times due to his conditioning. The Louisville product was also in the midst of a transformative training camp this year, with the club moving him from left tackle to right tackle.

From here, it'll be curious to see their next course of action at the tackle position. Veteran left tackle Duane Brown recently had a free agent visit with the club, so he could be an option for New York in the aftermath of this news.