Mike White picked off where he left off during last Sunday's breakout game against the Bengals. On the Jets' second drive of Thursday night's game against the Colts, white hit Elijah Moore on a game-tying, 19-yard touchdown pass.

But shortly after returning to the sideline, White had his right forearm looked at by the Jets' medical staff and is now listed as questionable to return. White told the team's medical staff that he "just can't feel" his wrist/hand area while trying to throw on the sideline, per the Fox sideline reporter Kristina Pink. White went 7 of 11 for 95 yards and a touchdown on the Jets' first two possessions.

White has been replaced by Josh Johnson, who has attempted just four passes since the start of the 2019 season. A fifth-round pick in the 2008 draft, the 35-year-old Johnson has attempted 272 regular-season passes during stops in Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Washington and New York.

We will provide an update on White's status when one is available.